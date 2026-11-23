MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) crews are incurring heavy losses in the Sumy Region, a Russian defense source told TASS.

"In the Sumy area, UAV crews of the Ukrainian armed forces, territorial defense brigades, and border guard units of the State Border Service of Ukraine are suffering heavy losses," the source said.

He noted that most of them were sent to the front line without proper training. Many Ukrainian UAV operators were killed, including in the Esmani area, according to Russian defense sources.