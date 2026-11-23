MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered an overnight strike against a 330 kV power substation in the Dnepropetrovsk Region that supplied electricity to Ukraine’s military-industrial sector, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, Russian forces struck two railway locomotives used to carry armament and military equipment for the Ukrainian army, the ministry said.

TASS has gathered key information about the targets of the overnight strike.

Defense Ministry statement

- Russian forces delivered strikes by unmanned aerial vehicles against energy facilities, logistics and port infrastructure, and also sea vessels involved in supporting the Ukrainian army’s operations, the ministry reported.

- According to the ministry, a 330 kV power substation was hit in the Dnepropetrovsk Region as it supplied electricity to enterprises of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector.

- Russian forces also hit port infrastructure facilities at the Izmail port in the Odessa Region used to deliver military equipment to the Ukrainian army.

- In addition, a dry cargo ship was hit at southwest of Odessa in the Black Sea as it was delivering military cargo.

- Russian forces also struck two locomotives at the Dneprodzerzhinsk railway station in the Dnepropetrovsk Region used to transport armament and military equipment for the Ukrainian army.

Situation in Ukraine

- A warehouse sustained damage in Kiev, Mayor Vitaly Klichko said.

- The warehouse is located in the Podolsky district of the city, the mayor specified on his Telegram channel.

- Transport infrastructure sustained damage in Dnepropetrovsk, regional military administration head Alexander Ganzha said.

- No details were provided.

- Railway infrastructure sustained damage in the Zhitomir Region in northern Ukraine, regional administration head Vitaly Bunechko said.

- The railway infrastructure sustained damage after explosions, he said on his Telegram channel.

- The number of damaged sites was not specified.