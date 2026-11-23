MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian nuclear doctrine outlines the circumstances under which Moscow is not merely entitled, but obligated, to use nuclear weapons, and Kiev and its allies must bear this in mind, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated.

"Kiev and its like-minded partners should always remember that to ensure national security, we have the right and, in certain cases, the obligation to use all available means, including the potential use of nuclear weapons," he emphasized in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law.

"The Kiev regime and its sponsors must not harbor any dangerous illusions. Should the abovementioned scenarios unfold, the head of state is not only entitled but also obligated to use nuclear weapons. Everyone who is adding fuel to the fire today must fully realize this," the security official emphasized.

According to Medvedev, "this possibility is, in particular, provided for in the current version of the Fundamentals of State Policy of the Russian Federation on Nuclear Deterrence." He noted that "the doctrine largely serves as a warning, signaling to the adversary the presumed cost of crossing the so-called ‘red lines’ that are commonly discussed in the media."