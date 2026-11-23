MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Maintaining high passenger traffic levels and curbing costs will be among Aeroflot’s priorities in 2027, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian air carrier Sergey Aleksandrovsky said in an interview with TASS.

"Ensuring operational and financial stability is a shared objective. Another prior task is maintaining passenger traffic at the high levels we have sustained for the past three years. This will be the fourth year," he said on the sidelines of the Transport Week event.

The company observes a trend toward rising costs and expenses across various areas, including jet fuel and airport charges, the chief executive added. "Curbing costs is another prior area for us, including costs related to the maintenance of our aircraft fleet," he noted.

In 2026, Aeroflot successfully met this challenge, Aleksandrovsky said, adding that the company also plans to keep those areas of work among its priorities in 2027.

TASS is the strategic information partner of Transport Week.