LONDON, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s Daniil Medvedev has kept the fifth position in the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) Rankings, according to the latest ATP list published on the organization's website.

Last week, the Russian star reached the semifinals of the ATP Finals 2026, where he lost to Germany’s Alexander Zverev, currently the world’s No. 1 in men’s tennis. The German was defeated by Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz in the final, with the latter ranked No. 3 in the ATP Rankings. Italy’s Jannik Sinner holds second place.

Other Russians ranked among the top 100 include Andrey Rublev (23rd), Karen Khachanov (24th) and Roman Safiullin (74th).