MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. While there have been attempts to legally formalize the situation where certain countries possess nuclear weapons, doing so will not actually be possible as states rely on their legitimate right to self-preservation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev argued.

The politician highlighted a balance of rights among parties to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), under which nuclear powers affirm the legitimacy of possessing nuclear weapons, while non-nuclear ones renounce them and agree to safeguards from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). "This balance was achieved at a certain stage, because subsequent developments showed that stopping nuclear proliferation globally is obviously a hopeless idea," Medvedev stated in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law.

In light of their "right to self-preservation," countries will seek "a nuclear umbrella, regardless of what rhetoric they use," the senior Russian security official continued, citing what he called Israel’s "birthright" of actually having nukes and Iran being denied this privilege as an example.

According to him, the latter circumstance was a key reason why a regime proposed by the 2017 Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which was developed without the participation of nuclear powers, ultimately failed.