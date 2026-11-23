MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Europe views Ukraine as its colony and legitimate prey, said Viktor Medvedchuk, head of the Other Ukraine movement.

In an opinion piece published on the movement’s website, he wrote that most current European leaders "do not adhere to the EU’s peace principles as they consider Ukraine to be a military resource for expansion."

"The European elite views Ukraine as its colony and a legitimate prey that it is reluctant to cede. Hence its obstinacy and the manic desire to deploy troops on Ukrainian soil, despite potential irreversible consequences of such a step," the politician argued. "This explains [Vladimir] Zelenky’s boorish behavior toward Washington as his corrupt criminal regime has been generously fed at the European trough," he added.

Zelensky has never had his own political stance, Medvedchuk went on to say, as he has long been trying to convince the Ukrainians that there is no and can be no alternative to the conflict with Russia. "This position is not his own, though, but that of Western politicians who have been providing him with countless funds for this war," he noted.

According to Medvedchuk, Europeans will be a long time coming with any peace initiatives. "The European political elite will have to be changed, and its colonial ambitions will have to be abandoned in the process. Current European politicians do not mind sending Ukrainians to the war as cannon fodder. Therefore, the Ukrainians should not expect any rescue from Europe, and they will have to flee the war and the criminal regime on their own," the politician concluded.