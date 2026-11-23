TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. The presence of any foreign military personnel or security forces near Iran’s borders is unacceptable, and Armenia has provided Tehran with the necessary assurances on this matter, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said.

"It was emphasized that the presence of any military or security forces near Iran’s borders is unacceptable. The Armenian side has given us the necessary assurances," he said at a briefing, commenting on the possibility of establishing the "Trump Route."

According to Baghaei, Iran maintains very good relations with Armenia, and a high level of trust has developed between the two countries. However, Tehran does not trust third parties and will closely monitor developments.

On November 9, Baghaei reported that Yerevan had assured Tehran that the "Trump Route" through Armenia’s Syunik Region would not lead to any changes in borders and that US troops would not be stationed there.