YEREVAN, November 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the release of the draft of the country's new constitution.
TASS has summarized the key details of the document.
Publication
- Pashinyan announced on his Telegram channel that the draft of the new constitution had been made public on a dedicated website.
Key provisions
- The draft constitution does not mention the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.
- The draft also revises provisions concerning the Armenian Apostolic Church.
- Under the current constitution, relations "between the Republic of Armenia and the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church may be regulated by law."
- The proposed amendment states that relations "between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church shall be regulated by law."
Website outages
- The website where the draft of the new constitution is published has been constantly malfunctioning, preventing users from accessing the document.
Political context, criticism of draft
- Earlier, Pashinyan identified the adoption of a new constitution, "organically connected with the citizens of Armenia," as a political objective and promised to publish the draft by the end of the year.
- The opposition accuses the prime minister of giving in to another Azerbaijani demand: removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the country's fundamental law.
- The Armenian authorities reject claims that they are pursuing constitutional changes at Baku's request.
- Pashinyan called on opposition parliamentary factions to provide the six additional votes needed to submit the draft to a referendum.
- A two-thirds majority of all members of parliament is required to call a referendum, meaning the authorities need at least 70 votes in the 105-seat parliament.
- Pashinyan reiterated his proposal to the opposition in this context.
- He specifically urged opposition factions not to block the submission of the draft constitution to a referendum, offering to resign if voters reject it.
- Pashinyan also pledged not to run for another term as prime minister if voters approve the new constitution.