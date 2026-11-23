YEREVAN, November 23. /TASS/. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced the release of the draft of the country's new constitution.

TASS has summarized the key details of the document.

Publication

- Pashinyan announced on his Telegram channel that the draft of the new constitution had been made public on a dedicated website.

Key provisions

- The draft constitution does not mention the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire.

- The draft also revises provisions concerning the Armenian Apostolic Church.

- Under the current constitution, relations "between the Republic of Armenia and the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church may be regulated by law."

- The proposed amendment states that relations "between the Republic of Armenia and the Armenian Holy Apostolic Church shall be regulated by law."

Website outages

- The website where the draft of the new constitution is published has been constantly malfunctioning, preventing users from accessing the document.

Political context, criticism of draft

- Earlier, Pashinyan identified the adoption of a new constitution, "organically connected with the citizens of Armenia," as a political objective and promised to publish the draft by the end of the year.

- The opposition accuses the prime minister of giving in to another Azerbaijani demand: removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the country's fundamental law.

- The Armenian authorities reject claims that they are pursuing constitutional changes at Baku's request.

- Pashinyan called on opposition parliamentary factions to provide the six additional votes needed to submit the draft to a referendum.

- A two-thirds majority of all members of parliament is required to call a referendum, meaning the authorities need at least 70 votes in the 105-seat parliament.

- Pashinyan reiterated his proposal to the opposition in this context.

- He specifically urged opposition factions not to block the submission of the draft constitution to a referendum, offering to resign if voters reject it.

- Pashinyan also pledged not to run for another term as prime minister if voters approve the new constitution.