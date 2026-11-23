MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Under international law, a country's withdrawal from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) effectively absolves it of the obligations outlined in the agreement, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council. He articulated this viewpoint in his article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security," published in the Moscow Journal of International Law.

Medvedev explained that for nations that are party to existing treaty regimes, the development of nuclear weapons constitutes a breach of their commitments. However, he clarified that for states not bound by such treaties, those requirements cannot be regarded as mandatory, as established in Article 34 of the 1969 Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. He pointed to India, Pakistan, and Israel - countries that possess nuclear weapons outside the NPT framework - as examples of this principle.

"Treaty obligations cannot be considered binding on non-signatory states under customary international law either," Medvedev stated, emphasizing that "the conclusion is unmistakable: a state's exit from the NPT removes any international legal liability regarding the development of nuclear weapons."

It is worth noting that Israel, India, and Pakistan are not signatories to the NPT, and neither is South Sudan, which gained its independence in 2011. Additionally, in 2003, North Korea (DPRK) declared its withdrawal from the treaty, a decision that has been disputed by some other signatory nations.