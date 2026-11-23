MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian national for providing Ukraine's military intelligence with the whereabouts and home address of a former employee of the Donetsk People's Republic's Ministry of State Security to facilitate his assassination, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

FSB officers in the Republic of Crimea foiled the illegal activities of a Russian national born in 1990, who is suspected of high treason in the form of espionage.

"Acting on instructions from his handler, he passed the enemy information about the whereabouts on the peninsula of a former employee of the Donetsk People's Republic's Ministry of State Security, as well as his home address, for the purpose of his subsequent assassination," the FSB said. FSB officers detained the suspect during operational and investigative measures.

According to the press center, the suspect had independently made confidential contact with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine's Defense Ministry through a foreign messaging app. He did so to gather information intended to undermine Russia's national security.

The FSB Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol has initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with high treason. A court remanded the suspect in pretrial detention.

"The FSB of Russia once again warns that all individuals who agree to assist the enemy will be identified, held criminally liable and brought to justice," the press center stressed.