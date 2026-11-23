HAIKOU /China/, November 23. /TASS/. Authorities in the resort city of Sanya, in south China’s Hainan Province, have established an effective system for monitoring and overseeing environmental conditions at the local level, the Sanya Ribao newspaper reported.

"A favorable environment is the foundation of urban development. Sanya has moved beyond the traditional approach of isolated adjustments and fragmented [environmental] oversight, adopting comprehensive planning for both land and marine areas and ensuring coordinated environmental oversight throughout the region," the newspaper’s authors wrote.

According to the report, Sanya is implementing a comprehensive program to restore marine ecosystems in bays near the city, carrying out innovative pilot projects aimed at achieving zero carbon emissions, and developing infrastructure for efficient waste disposal. As a result, the resort city has significantly improved conditions for recreation in recent years and "laid a solid foundation for high-quality development."

The article emphasized that Chinese President Xi Jinping has described the environment as one of Hainan’s main advantages. The Chinese leader stressed the importance of preserving this natural heritage and ensuring environmental oversight. Accordingly, Sanya has made extensive efforts in recent years, taking into account the objectives of industrial modernization and urban governance.

The article noted that the city has achieved impressive results in environmental protection through coordinated efforts by government agencies, businesses, public organizations, and individuals. In particular, it has made significant progress in restoring coral reefs and mangrove forests, which are essential to biodiversity in the surrounding areas. The introduction of high-tech solutions for the operation and maintenance of energy systems has also brought substantial improvements to Sanya’s low-carbon development efforts.

In addition, regular inspections of local areas by responsible officials play an important role in protecting the city’s environment. For example, personnel from Sanya’s marine bay protection service regularly patrol the coastline, preventing illegal fishing activities during high and low tides, unauthorized harvesting of seafood, and indiscriminate dumping of waste. Such comprehensive oversight helps reduce the negative impact of human activity on the ecosystem and makes the resort more attractive to Chinese and international tourists.