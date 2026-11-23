MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Formally, Ukraine and NATO countries have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of a nuclear strike. However, before making a decision on this matter, Moscow will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the proportionality between the harm caused and the retaliatory measures, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev stated in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security" for the Moscow Journal of International Law.

He noted that the text of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) is complete in itself. However, the document’s status undermines its enforcement, which depends on the degree of loyalty of one of the major powers.

TASS has put together the key security official’s statements.

Nuclear threats

Formally, Ukraine and NATO countries have already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of a nuclear strike: "Formally, in a number of cases, the side collectively opposing us (Ukraine, NATO countries, and a number of Western countries that are not part of the alliance) has already created situations in which Russia considers the possibility of launching a nuclear strike."

When making such decisions, the Russian president "is always guided by a comprehensive analysis of all factors and the proportionality between the actual harm caused and the retaliatory measures."

The attempts by the German leadership, which does not itself possess nuclear weapons, and by NATO to become involved in the process of nuclear deterrence are quite evident and flawed: "Such approaches clearly demonstrate the flaws in NATO’s attempts to present joint nuclear participation as compatible with the principles and objectives of the NPT, as this is not a universally recognized interpretation of the treaty."

Nuclear weapons were not used during the special military operation because a comprehensive assessment found no urgent need for such a step: "It is evident that, so far, the course of events during the Ukrainian crisis has not created an immediate necessity to use nuclear weapons."

Possibility of preemptive nuclear strike

International law does not prohibit the use of nuclear weapons when it is necessary to save a country: "One should recall the 1996 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice called ‘The Legality of the Use by a State of Nuclear Weapons in Armed Conflict.’"

Thus, the court "acknowledges a situation in which a nuclear-weapon state may face a matter of survival (regardless of whether it is threatened by an attack from a nuclear or non-nuclear state)." Moreover, "international law does not prohibit a nuclear-weapon state from using nuclear weapons - that is, from employing the most powerful means of defense at its disposal - for the sake of its own survival."

The use of nuclear weapons, therefore, "will not be considered a crime under international law or even a violation of any international legal regime," since "the absence of an explicit prohibition in international law" is more significant from a legal standpoint.

Although Russia’s nuclear doctrine "does not directly provide for the preemptive use of nuclear weapons, it must be concluded that the West’s supply (whether open or covert) of nuclear weapons to the Kiev regime could compel Russia to take preemptive action to neutralize this threat."

The massive use of non-nuclear means, which could lead to various kinds of disasters, could serve as grounds for a preemptive nuclear strike by Russia: "The fundamentals [of state nuclear policy] effectively permit the launch of a preemptive nuclear strike when the very existence of our state is threatened or our country suffers unacceptable damage".

The Russian nuclear doctrine outlines a range of situations in which Moscow is not merely entitled but obligated to use nuclear weapons: "The Kiev regime and its sponsors must not harbor any dangerous illusions. Should the abovementioned scenarios unfold, the head of state is not only entitled but also obligated to use nuclear weapons. Everyone who is adding fuel to the fire today must fully realize this."

Approaches to nuclear non-proliferation

From a legal perspective, approaches to nuclear nonproliferation seek to codify the existing situation on nuclear weapons possession by certain countries: "This balance was achieved at a certain stage, because subsequent developments showed that stopping nuclear proliferation globally is obviously a hopeless idea."

States, by virtue of their "right to self-preservation," will seek to possess a "nuclear umbrella," regardless of the rhetoric they employ."

Attacks on Iran

Appeals to the nuclear non-proliferation regime are often invoked for political purposes, without regard for reality; in particular, the US attacked Iran under the pretext of defending this regime even though Tehran had shown its commitment to nuclear non-proliferation: "Through its complete openness to negotiations and inspections in the field of peaceful nuclear energy, Tehran has demonstrated, not in words but in deeds, that it has no desire to possess nuclear weapons. And even in the face of direct threats of nuclear bombardment and aggression, including against civilian nuclear facilities, the Iranians have not yet renounced their status as a non-nuclear state under the NPT."

Washington’s actions "demonstrate the double standards of American non-proliferation policy and are driven exclusively by geopolitical considerations: restrictions are imposed on unfriendly states."

Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine due to a direct threat to its security arising from Kiev’s pursuit of NATO membership; this is fundamentally different from, for example, US actions against Iran: "This is what distinguishes the preventive measures Russia took as part of the special military operation, in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter."

NPT

The text of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons is self-sufficient. However, the document’s status undermines its enforcement, which depends on the degree of loyalty of one of the great powers: "The universality of the NPT is gradually being eroded, not by any flaws in the treaty's text, but by the uneven nature of its political application."

"When the scope of permissible nuclear activities effectively depends on whether a state is an adversary or an ally of a major power or a military bloc, the non-proliferation regime loses some of its normative persuasiveness. Formally, the law remains uniform, but political practice makes its application selective."

Withdrawal from the NPT automatically frees countries of their non-proliferation obligations: "A state’s withdrawal from the NPT removes its responsibility under international law for developing nuclear weapons."