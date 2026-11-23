TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. Iran will strike US military bases in Europe, including those in the United Kingdom, Germany and Bulgaria, if they are used to launch an attack against the country, Abbas Mokhtadaei, deputy chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said.

"An American base in the United Kingdom, Germany or Bulgaria is no different to us than an American base in Bahrain. If the United States uses the territory of any country to carry out operations against Iran, that territory may be targeted by Iran in response," he told Iran's SNN news agency.

Mokhtadaei said European countries had earlier stated that they were not allowing the United States to carry out attacks from national bases. Washington subsequently began talks with several European countries on the possible use of their territory and military bases. Tehran warned in advance that it will not consider geography a factor when retaliating to attacks coming from US bases, wherever they may be located.