MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen confirmed that a multipolar world already exists, with Russia, China and the United States serving as centers of global significance, Alexey Drobinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Foreign Policy Planning, said.

"There are already several centers making independent political decisions of global or regional significance. A multipolar world is already a reality. The recent summit in Shenzhen brought together the leaders of Russia, China and the United States. Clearly, each of these countries is a separate center in the multipolar world," he said at a discussion hosted by the Valdai International Discussion Club titled "China's View of Regional Prospects" and at the presentation of Valdai Paper No. 130.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump met trilaterally on the sidelines of the APEC summit in the Chinese city of Shenzhen. It was the first meeting of the three leaders in this format. They exchanged views the current international situation and reaffirmed their commitment to preserving strategic stability and international security. Following the meeting, the leaders adopted a peace declaration.