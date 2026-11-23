BELGOROD, November 23. /TASS/. One civilian has been killed and 10 others injured in attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces on the Belgorod Region over the past 24 hours, Governor Alexander Shuvayev reported.

"To our great sorrow, a man who suffered severe injuries when an explosive device detonated in the Graivoronsky district has died in the hospital. I offer my deepest condolences to his family and loved ones, we mourn with you. Ten people were injured in the city of Belgorod and the Belgorodsky, Borisovsky, Volokonovsky, and Shebekinsky districts, including a 13-year-old child and a 17-year-old teenager. Seven of them are undergoing inpatient treatment, and all necessary medical care is being provided. I wish everyone a speedy recovery and a return to their loved ones," the governor wrote on Max.

According to reports, over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces launched 138 attacks on the region, targeting the city of Belgorod and nine districts. The Kiev regime carried out 19 shelling attacks using artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and also dropped explosives from unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) five times. "Thanks to the professional work of the air defense crews and all other related units, 179 drones were intercepted and shot down," Shuvayev added.