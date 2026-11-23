MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. International legal bodies consider the right to survival to be fundamental, therefore, they refrain from classifying the use of nuclear weapons as unlawful when it is a matter of saving the state, according to Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

He articulated this perspective in an article titled "State Sovereignty and Nuclear Weapons: International Legal Aspects of Ensuring National Security," published in the Moscow Journal of International Law.

"One should recall the 1996 Advisory Opinion of the International Court of Justice on the 'Legality of the Threat or Use of Nuclear Weapons in Armed Conflict,' " Medvedev suggests, citing the Court’s ruling: "The Court cannot lose sight of the fundamental right of every State to survival, and thus its right to resort to self-defense <...> [and] cannot conclude definitively whether or not the use of nuclear weapons by a State would be lawful or unlawful in an extreme circumstance of self-defense, in which the very survival of a State would be at stake."

As Medvedev notes, the ICJ "foresees a situation in which a nuclear-armed state might face a question of its own survival (regardless of whether the threat comes from a nuclear or a non-nuclear state)." Furthermore, "international law does not prohibit a nuclear-armed state from using nuclear weapons - that is, employing the most powerful defensive means at its disposal - for the sake of its own survival."

Consequently, Medvedev points out, the use of nuclear weapons "would not be considered a crime under international law, nor even a violation of any international legal regime," given that "the absence of an explicit prohibition in international law" is the more significant factor from a legal standpoint.