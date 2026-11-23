MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have redeployed personnel from logistical units of a tactical aircraft brigade from the Volyn Region to Fyodorovka in the Kharkov Region, a Russian defense source told TASS.

"Personnel from the logistical units of the Ukrainian Air Force 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade have been redeployed from the Volyn Region to the Fyodorovka settlement to reinforce the assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 475th Separate Assault Regiment," the source said.

According to Russian defense sources, soldiers from this brigade "have already suffered their first casualties."