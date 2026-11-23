ROSTOV-ON-DON, November 23. /TASS/. The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery (JSC NZNP) in Russia’s southern Rostov Region has suspended operations following a combined drone and missile attack launched by the Ukrainian armed forces, which lasted more than six hours, Governor Yury Slyusar reported.

"During the attack, which involved drones and missiles and lasted more than six hours, the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery suspended its operations," the regional head wrote in a post on his Telegram channel.

Slyusar specified that emergency services on the scene are dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

In the early morning hours of November 23, the Rostov Region came under a massive air attack. More than 80 drones were destroyed or shot down across several cities and districts in the region. The governor noted that a fire broke out in the area where the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Refinery is located as a result of falling drone debris.