MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) assembly and storage sites, radar stations and enemy deployment areas over the past 24 hours in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck energy and transport infrastructure facilities used to support the Ukrainian army’s operations, sites for the production and storage of unmanned aerial vehicles and ground robotic platforms, ammunition depots, military airfields, radar stations and also temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries in 142 locations," the ministry said in a statement.

Kiev loses 1,110 troops along engagement line in past day - latest figures

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,110 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours, according to the latest data on the special military operation in Ukraine released by Russia’s Defense Ministry.

The latest figures show that the Ukrainian army lost roughly 160 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup North, over 220 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup West and more than 175 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup South.

During the last 24-hour period, the Ukrainian army also lost roughly 340 troops and four armored combat vehicles in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, over 195 troops and an armored combat vehicle in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup East and about 20 troops and a field artillery gun in the responsibility area of the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest figures show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 160 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 160 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its areas of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup North units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, two assault regiments of the Ukrainian army and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Vesyoloye, Makarovo, Ploskoye and Golubovka in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.

In the Sumy direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army and a territorial defense brigade in areas near the settlements of Spasskoye, Pushkarevka, Vakalovshchina, Simonovka and Novaya Sloboda in the Sumy Region, it said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 160 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, a radio-electronic surveillance station and nine electronic warfare and counterbattery radar stations in the areas of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup North over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 220 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 220 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade, an assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Peski-Radkovskiye and Khomino in the Kharkov Region, Raigorodok and Mayaki in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 220 personnel, a field artillery gun and nine motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts over 175 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted more than 175 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanized brigades, two airmobile brigades and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nikolayevka, Druzhkovka and Belenkoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 175 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 22 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 340 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 340 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of three mechanized brigades, an infantry brigade of the Ukrainian army and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Raiskoye, Viktorovka, Mikhailovka, Novopavlovka, Sergeyevka, Kamenka and Ocheretino in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 340 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, an artillery gun, 10 motor vehicles and five electronic warfare stations in the responsibility area of Russia’s Battlegroup Center over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 195 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 195 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy armored combat vehicle in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two air assault brigades, an assault brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Mayak and Tikhoye in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, Vesyoloye and Odarovka in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost more than 195 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, a 155mm Bogdana howitzer and two motor vehicles in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminates 20 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr eliminated roughly 20 Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy field artillery gun in its area of responsibility over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units improved their forward positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Kirovo in the Zaporozhye Region and Belozerka in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"Up to 20 Ukrainian military personnel, a field artillery gun, 16 motor vehicles and three electronic warfare stations were destroyed," it said.

Russian air defenses intercept 819 Ukrainian UAVs, four smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed 819 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and four smart bombs over the past 24 hours, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down four guided aerial bombs, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 819 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Tally of Ukrainian army’s losses

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 674 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 284 helicopters, 296,103 unmanned aerial vehicles, 672 surface-to-air missile systems, 31,755 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,797 multiple rocket launchers, 36,979 field artillery guns and mortars and 77,915 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.