MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Eleven hydrocarbon fields have been discovered in Russia since the beginning of 2026, the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment reported.

"The Nikolay Grigoryev gas and condensate field in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region is among the largest of the eleven hydrocarbon fields discovered. Its reserves amount to 50.2 bln cubic meters of gas," the report said.

The Pugachevskoye oil, gas, and condensate field in the Orenburg Region with gas reserves totaling 5.4 bln cubic meters has also been added to the state balance sheet.

All in all, 250 deposits of strategic raw materials have been discovered in the country since the beginning of this year, the ministry noted, adding that a significant volume of reserves will be added to the state balance sheet at the end of December.