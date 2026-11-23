DONETSK, November 23. /TASS/. Kiev’s attack on the Crimean Bridge would have been unlikely without NATO intelligence data and long-range systems, Dmitry Barov, a military expert and the first commander of the unmanned systems units’ instructor training center in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), known by the call sign Inok, told TASS.

"Without NATO intelligence support and access to Western long-range systems, it would have been very difficult to carry out such a deep and precise strike against a protected target," Barov said.

On November 16, 17, and 19, the Ukrainian armed forces launched attacks on the Crimean Bridge, damaging its structures. A criminal case has been opened over a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code). Experts are evaluating the damage, according to the Russian Ministry of Transport. Rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge remains open. Long-distance trains from Kerch are running as usual. Commuter trains have also resumed service between Crimea and Taman.