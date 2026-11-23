MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. EU countries remain divided over long-term budget spending while maintaining aid to Ukraine; Russia intensifies strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure following attacks on the Crimean Bridge; and Southeast Asia looks to Russian nuclear projects amid mounting electricity shortages. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

European Council President Antonio Costa has presented EU member states with a new draft of the bloc’s long-term budget, known as the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), for 2028-2034. The proposal comes amid serious disagreements over the budget’s composition. Overall, the European Council’s new proposal is 10% smaller than the European Commission’s earlier draft, a reduction of 204 bln euros at current prices. However, EU assistance to Ukraine remains unchanged compared with previous proposals, standing at 89 bln euros in 2025 prices, or 100 bln euros when adjusted for inflation, Vedomosti writes.

The new draft has already prompted criticism from major EU capitals. In particular, Agence France-Presse (AFP), citing a statement from the Elysee Palace, reported that Costa’s proposal had caused "great disappointment" and could not serve as the basis for an agreement because it offered insufficient support for farmers. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described the proposed level of budget spending as excessive, arguing that an increase of more than 40% was inconsistent with the "spirit of the times." At the same time, Berlin is one of the main proponents of including assistance to Ukraine in the bloc’s budget through 2034.

Costa’s proposal is now due to be formally discussed at a summit of EU leaders on November 26-27, while the document itself must undergo numerous stages of approval during 2027.

EU budget negotiations have always been among the most difficult issues facing the bloc, Alexey Portansky, professor at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University) and a leading research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Vedomosti. The current circumstances have made the process even more complicated, as some leading EU member states, particularly Germany, insist on increasing defense spending and providing active support for Ukraine. Merz has previously warned that he is prepared to block the entire budget unless it includes the funding for Kiev that he has been advocating.

However, Portansky noted that these views are not universally shared across the EU, including in France, where "economic patriotism" remains strong, as current developments demonstrate indirectly. Under these circumstances, Italy’s position is becoming particularly important. Its government is also actively supporting Ukraine, although this has sparked dissatisfaction among voters, who have even taken to the streets to protest. Nevertheless, Portansky concluded that supporters of assistance to Kiev will apparently succeed in securing funding for Ukraine in the EU budget as negotiations continue on spending in other areas.

Bridges, railways, ports, and energy facilities have become major targets of large-scale Russian strikes on Ukraine. Particular attention is being focused on crossings over the Dnieper River and routes used to transport military cargo from Europe. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, this tactic makes it possible to simultaneously disrupt Ukrainian Armed Forces logistics and damage enterprises producing weapons, missiles, and drones. The intensification of strikes followed an enemy attack on the Crimean Bridge. Experts noted that Kiev’s actions have failed to achieve the intended outcome: the attacks on the crossing have neither strengthened Ukraine’s negotiating position nor advanced its diplomatic goals.

The latest Russian strikes signal the start of a serious response to the attacks on the Crimean Bridge and are offensive in nature, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia.

"In terms of the scale of the weapons employed, this is indeed a major operation. I believe bridges will be systematically put out of operation not only in Kiev but also in Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye, and other cities. These strikes are of considerable military significance. We are disrupting the logistics of the entire enemy force grouping on the left bank of the Dnieper. But I believe the main developments are still ahead," he said.

The current objective is to hamper the movement of military forces and cargo from one bank of the Dnieper to the other as much as possible, military expert Boris Dzhereliyevsky told Izvestia. "All the recent strikes are aimed at undermining Ukraine’s military potential to the greatest extent possible," the expert noted. "Their purpose is to deprive Ukraine of the ability to strike our civilian facilities and, ultimately, to continue resisting. If the strikes continue at the same intensity as on the night of November 20, the enemy’s front will collapse," he added.

At the same time, Ukraine’s strikes on the Crimean Bridge do not improve Kiev’s position in peace negotiations, according to Grigory Karasin, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs. "We did not even expect any negative reaction from Paris, London, or Berlin," he said.

In his view, through such attacks the Ukrainian authorities are showing their unwillingness to pursue a peaceful settlement and their determination to secure the fulfillment of their unrealistic demands. Ukraine’s Western partners, particularly the United Kingdom and Germany, are not attempting to stop such actions but are, on the contrary, effectively encouraging them, he believes.

Vietnam and Thailand are ready to develop nuclear facilities with Russia’s assistance as growing electricity shortages prompt Southeast Asian countries to expand nuclear energy, Izvestia writes. The construction of data centers and the relocation of major industrial facilities to the region have worsened electricity shortages. To avoid blackouts, Southeast Asia is increasing its use of nuclear energy for peaceful purposes and opening up its market to Russia. Thailand’s Senate is preparing legislative amendments that would allow foreign companies to build and operate nuclear power plants, including small modular reactors (SMRs). Meanwhile, work on a Russian nuclear center in Vietnam could begin in late 2028.

Southeast Asia is facing a worsening electricity shortage. Demand has risen sharply as major manufacturing operations relocate to the region and new data centers are built. Factories are moving primarily from China, with manufacturers shifting production to reduce tariffs on their goods amid the US-China trade wars and take advantage of lower labor costs. National power grids are not always able to meet the increasing demand.

Nuclear power could provide one solution to the problem, according to Grigory Kucherenko, a junior research fellow in the Sector for New Challenges in South and Southeast Asia at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations.

Southeast Asian countries are already beginning to channel substantial investment into developing the industry. In 2026, Vietnam resumed efforts on its first nuclear power plant project, Ninh Thuan 1, with the participation of Rosatom. Construction had been put on hold in 2016 because of high costs and insufficient funding. The power units are scheduled to enter service between 2030 and 2035. Thailand is also actively considering nuclear power. The country has incorporated SMRs into its draft power development plan through 2050. The authorities are preparing legislative amendments that would allow foreign companies with state ownership stakes to construct and operate nuclear power plants.

However, competition from China and the United States is slowing the progress of Russian projects, Kucherenko noted. Beijing is also expanding its nuclear industry and deepening economic ties with the region. Washington, meanwhile, maintains considerable political influence and has an interest in the local nuclear energy market. Western sanctions could pose an additional obstacle, complicating banks’ ability to process payments, extend credit lines, and insure major projects. The risk of secondary restrictions imposed by the United States and its allies also persists. Nevertheless, existing agreements on nuclear projects and the region’s interest in cooperation with Moscow offer grounds to anticipate further development of bilateral cooperation, Izvestia writes.

Russia and Georgia have agreed to launch regular direct bilateral dialogue in a new format. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, who heads Moscow’s negotiating team, and Georgian Prime Minister’s Special Representative Georgy Zurabashvili met for talks in Minsk. The meeting marked not only the first appearance of the new negotiators but also the first time the two sides conducted discussions in the Belarusian capital rather than Prague, where previous meetings had taken place, Vedomosti writes.

The Russian side was pleased with the results of the consultations with the Georgian representative. Moscow informed Tbilisi about measures being implemented by Russian authorities to further increase imports of Georgian agricultural products and wine, Galuzin said on November 22. According to Georgia’s National Statistics Office, trade turnover between Russia and Georgia reached $2.4 bln in the first 10 months of 2026, representing a 12.1% increase from the same period last year.

Representatives of Russia and Georgia specifically chose to hold direct talks outside the European Union because both countries have strained relations with European countries, Nikolay Silayev, leading research fellow at the Institute for International Studies at MGIMO University, told Vedomosti. Moreover, the political scientist added, arranging for a Russian representative to travel to Europe would require considerable time and effort without any meaningful benefit.

Silayev said he was confident that the meeting in Minsk would contribute to expanding Russian-Georgian trade and economic ties. "Nevertheless, I believe Georgia will not rush to restore diplomatic relations with Russia," he said.

According to Konstantin Tasits, head of the Center for the Caucasus, Black Sea Region, and Eastern Mediterranean at the Russian Institute for Strategic Studies, Moscow and Tbilisi are in a position to reach agreements on trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian cooperation because such ties benefit both sides. However, political disagreements over the status of Abkhazia and South Ossetia are unlikely to be resolved in the near future, and restoring diplomatic relations will be difficult without resolving this issue, the Caucasus specialist emphasized.

Bitcoin managed to hold above $60,000 at the end of last week, although it slid to $55,000 during weekend trading, reaching its lowest level in two years. The main driver of the liquidity outflow from the cryptocurrency market was the largest initial public offering (IPO) in history, as institutional investors redirected funds into the new listing. The downturn was further intensified by a subsequent sell-off in US technology stocks. Experts interviewed by Kommersant believe the sharp decline in cryptocurrency prices could prompt institutional investors to buy Bitcoin at a discount.

Throughout the week, Bitcoin prices faced pressure amid preparations for the IPO of US technology company Anthropic, the developer of the Claude AI model. The offering was held on November 19 and became the largest IPO in market history. It raised more than $100 bln, surpassing even the IPO of SpaceX, which went public in June 2026. Such a large offering required substantial liquidity, and investors often "view cryptocurrency as the quickest and most accessible way to raise cash," Guzel Protsenko, CEO of Alfa-Forex, noted.

The cryptocurrency market largely moves in line with the US stock market, with major investment funds selling technology stocks and cryptocurrencies simultaneously during periods of panic, experts observed.

The Democrats’ victory increases the likelihood of tighter cryptocurrency regulation, higher taxes, and elevated Federal Reserve interest rates. "The Democrats gained control of both chambers of Congress and won key states such as Texas and Georgia, where much of the data center construction is concentrated," Igor Plotnikov, Chief Operating Officer of Millpay, told Kommersant.

Experts do not expect any favorable developments in the near term that could support a recovery in Bitcoin prices. "The US inflation and GDP data due on November 25 will be a key test of resilience," Protsenko said. Bitcoin’s price will also hinge on the stabilization of US technology stocks, Plotnikov noted. "The next support level will likely be in the $55,000-$57,000 range, as this corresponds to the cost of mining Bitcoin," the expert said. A sharp drop in the cryptocurrency’s price could prompt institutional investors to buy it at a discount.

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