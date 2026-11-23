MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s MOEX and RTS indices added 0.27% to 2,359.72 and 904.43 points, respectively, as the main trading session started on Monday, according to trading data as of 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (6:00 a.m. GMT). The yuan exchange rate against the ruble added 2.5 kopecks compared to previous closing to 12.172 rubles.

By 9:15 a.m. Moscow time (6:15 a.m. GMT), the indices had moved to negative territory, reaching 2,347.41 (-0.25%) and 899.72 points (-0.25%), respectively. Meanwhile the yuan exchange rate was up by 4.15 kopecks at 12.1885 rubles.

The MOEX Index rose by 0.15% as morning trading session started on the Moscow Exchange as of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time (4:00 a.m. GMT) to 2,356.86 points.