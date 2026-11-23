THE HAGUE, November 23. /TASS/. The 31st session of the Conference of the States Parties to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has opened in The Hague, a TASS correspondent reports.

The first plenary meeting is traditionally being held at the World Forum convention center. The session will last until November 27.

The morning session’s agenda included opening remarks by OPCW Director-General Sabrina Dallafior and a general debate. For the Swiss diplomat, who took the helm of the organization in July, this is her first annual conference in this capacity. In the afternoon, delegates will consider changes to the organization’s work program and budget for 2027.

Elections to the OPCW Executive Council is scheduled for Tuesday, November 24. Delegates will elect 21 members to this body for a two-year term. Throughout the week, participants will also review the report on the implementation of the Chemical Weapons Convention in 2025 and discuss international cooperation in non-military applications of chemistry.

On Wednesday morning, the session participants will pay tribute to those who have died due to chemical weapons. A wreath-laying ceremony will take place at the memorial near OPCW headquarters, after which the commemorative events will continue in the plenary hall.

The Conference of the States Parties is the OPCW’s principal organ, bringing together 193 States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention.