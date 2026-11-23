UNITED NATIONS, November 23. /TASS/. Tajikistan has officially informed the United Nations of its withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC), according to a statement by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who serves as the treaty's depositary.

The document, seen by a TASS correspondent, says Tajikistan informed the UN of its withdrawal from the Rome Statute of the ICC on November 20. The withdrawal will come into force one year after the notification was received, on November 20, 2027.

Tajikistan signed the Rome Statute in 1998 and ratified it in 2000. Under the statute, any state party may leave by submitting written notice to the UN secretary-general. Withdrawal takes effect one year after the notice is received, unless the notification specifies a later date.

The European External Action Service previously said Tajikistan had not met its obligations under the Rome Statute when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited the country’s capital Dushanbe on a state visit in October 2025.

On March 17, 2023, the ICC issued arrest warrants for President Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian presidential commissioner for children's rights, over allegations of the "unlawful deportation" of Ukrainian children. Commenting on the decision, Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said Moscow did not recognize the ICC's jurisdiction.

Russia, along with several other countries, including the United States and China, has declined to participate in the work of the international body. The ICC was established under the 1998 Rome Statute. It is not part of the United Nations and is accountable to the states that have ratified the statute.