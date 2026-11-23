TEHRAN, November 23. /TASS/. The United States will not be able to leave the Middle East without compensating Iran for the damage it has inflicted, Ebrahim Azizi, chairman of the Iranian Parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, said.

"The assumption that America can inflict damage on Iran and then leave the region without paying for it is undoubtedly mistaken," Iran's Tasnim news agency quoted him as saying.

Azizi said Iran now had the means to make the United States and Israel regret their actions. He warned that if they commit another strategic miscalculation, their destruction and withdrawal from the region will accelerate.