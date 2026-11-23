MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. In an attempt to avoid being conscripted into the military, four Ukrainian men tried to cross the border into Moldova wearing "invisibility cloaks," the Southern Regional Directorate of Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service reported.

"Border guards from the Podolsk detachment prevented four men from illegally crossing the state border. <...> They had planned their route in advance and carefully prepared for the crossing. They tried very hard to camouflage themselves. The men brought special raincoats, which they believed would make them invisible on the ground and to thermal imaging cameras," the directorate said in a statement on its Facebook (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation classified as extremist by the Russian authorities).

According to the State Border Guard Service, the men are from the Dnepropetrovsk, Odessa, and Lvov regions.

A general mobilization has been in effect in Ukraine since February 2022 and has been extended repeatedly. On May 18, 2024, a law tightening the mobilization came into effect, allowing hundreds of thousands more Ukrainians to be drafted into the army. The authorities are doing everything possible to prevent men of draft age from evading service. Videos of forced mobilization appear on social media almost daily. They show military registration office staff snatching men off the streets and in cafes, gyms, and other public places and shoving them into minibuses. Men are trying by any means necessary to avoid being sent to the front, such as purchasing disability certificates, "enrolling" in universities, or attempting to cross the border illegally, often risking their lives.