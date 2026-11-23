VILNIUS, November 23. /TASS/. Estonian residents have launched a petition calling for the border with Russia to remain accessible for family and humanitarian reasons after the checkpoints close, the Delfi news portal reported.

The petition calls for exemptions for people who need to visit elderly or sick relatives or return to Estonia from Russia, Delfi reported. It stresses that national security measures must also respect people's constitutional rights, family ties and humanitarian needs. Nearly 1,900 people had signed the petition as of Monday.

Estonian authorities have decided to close all border crossings with Russia starting December 1. The government will decide after six months whether to extend or lift the restrictions. Leaders of Estonia's border regions have criticized the decision, warning that the closure would have a detrimental impact on their local economies.

Three international crossing points are currently operating on the Russian-Estonian border: Narva-Ivangorod (pedestrians only), Koidula-Kunichina Gora and Luhamaa-Shumilkino (pedestrians and vehicles).