PARIS, November 23. /TASS/. French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen of the National Rally party argued that Ukraine should not join the European Union and that the former Soviet republic’s future does not involve accession to the bloc.

"I certainly don’t think that Ukraine should join the European Union. I met the Ukrainian ambassador on Monday (November 16 - TASS). I expressed to him our support for Ukraine, our support for the Ukrainian people, but I believe that Ukraine’s future does not in any case involve entry into the European Union," she said in an interview with media platform India Global Review.

When asked whether Ukraine should join NATO, Le Pen said "all of that will be a matter for negotiations within the framework of the peace negotiations that are currently underway."

The first round of France’s presidential election is scheduled for April 18, 2027. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, the two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the runoff on May 2.