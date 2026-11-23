YEREVAN, November 23. /TASS/. With Azerbaijan breathing down its neck to change the country's current constitution, the Armenian authorities have moved to expand the mandate of the prime minister, Levon Zurabyan, deputy chairman of the Armenian National Congress party, argued.

"As we predicted, in meeting demands of [Azerbaijani President Ilham] Aliyev ’for the sake of peace’, Pashinyan decided to further entrench the institutional and constitutional foundations of his arbitrary personal powers," the politician from the party of former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan (1991-1998) noted.

According to him, "with this initiative, Pashinyan not only solidifies the foundations of a super-prime minister’s system but also expands the personal powers of a prime minister." Among other things, Zurabyan wrote on his account on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist), the head of government’s military powers expand while major safeguards for judicial independence have been relaxed.

Under the draft new constitution, political control over courts will increase as all 10 members of the Supreme Judicial Council will be elected by parliament. Also, the opposition politician added, the prime minister will wield more power domestically. Thus, the head of government becomes the country’s supreme commander-in-chief even in peacetime and can authorize the use of armed forces inside the country without any proposals from the defense minister, unlike the existing rules suggest.

"Therefore, the proposed constitution is aimed at resolving two issues, namely meeting Aliyev’s demand to remove any reference to the Declaration of Independence, and destroying the constitutional guarantees of judicial independence by transforming the prime minister into a dictator, which is actually very logical. For a leader who destroys a sovereign state must have a dictator’s mandate," Zurabyan concluded.

New constitution

Earlier on Monday, Armenia released the draft of the country’s new constitution. The document does not mention the untouchable preamble regarding the Declaration of Independence, which refers to the former unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic and the pursuit of international recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide in the Ottoman Empire. In addition, provisions regulating relations between the state and the Holy Armenian Apostolic Church have been revised.

After the text was made public, Pashinyan reiterated that the Declaration of Independence ws removed from the new text as it was of a "conflict nature" in an address to the nation. He again urged opposition factions not to block the submission of the draft constitution to a referendum, saying he would resign if voters reject it.

Earlier, the Armenian head of government identified the adoption of a new constitution, "organically connected with the citizens of Armenia," as a political objective and promised to publish the draft by the end of the year.

The opposition accuses the prime minister of giving in to another Azerbaijani demand: removing the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the country’s fundamental law. The Armenian authorities reject claims that they are pursuing constitutional changes at Baku’s request.