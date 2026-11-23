MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. A US-registered NATO reconnaissance aircraft, the Bombardier Artemis II, has made 79 flights lasting several hours over the Black Sea since the beginning of the year, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"Since the beginning of the year, the Bombardier Artemis II reconnaissance aircraft has conducted 79 flights over the Black Sea," the source said. According to him, the aircraft was first spotted this year over the southern part of the Black Sea on January 3 in the afternoon, and for more than ten months its flight path there has remained unchanged: it flies from west to east over neutral waters without entering the airspace of any country.

"The aircraft flew over the Black Sea most frequently in April, August, and October - eight times per month - while in February and May, no more than five appearances of the Bombardier Artemis II were recorded in this area," the source noted. He said that the aircraft, which is permanently based at the airfield in Constanta, Romania, set a sort of record this summer by spending more than nine hours over the Black Sea. In the fall, the aircraft repeated this "record" several times.

In addition to the Black Sea, the reconnaissance aircraft also occasionally operates over the central regions of the Baltic states, the southwestern Mediterranean, and around Russia’s Kaliningrad Region. On the latter route, it uses the airspace of Lithuania and Poland, as well as sectors over the neutral waters of the Baltic Sea. The source previously reported that the Bombardier Artemis II has been spotted more than 70 times since the beginning of the year flying around the Russian region.