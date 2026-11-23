MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen this year have brought the relationship between Moscow and Beijing to a new stage of development, Chinese Finance Minister Lan Foan said at the 12th meeting of the Russia-China Financial Dialogue.

"This year marks the establishment of a partnership and strategic cooperation between China and Russia, as well as the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between our countries," he said during a meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov. "President Xi Jinping and President Putin have held meetings four times this year. Particularly noteworthy are the leaders’ successful meeting in Shenzhen last week and the historic trilateral meeting between the heads of state of China, Russia, and the United States. Those meetings have brought China-Russia relations into a new, more rapid stage of development," the minister added.

Cooperation between Moscow and Beijing across various sectors is showing progress, he said, adding that trade turnover between the two countries has exceeded $220 bln for three consecutive years and is expected to reach a new record this year.

In February 2026, Putin and Xi Jinping held talks via video link. In May, Putin visited Beijing, following which the two sides, among other things, approved the extension of the foundational Treaty on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation between Russia and China. In August, a bilateral meeting between the leaders of the two countries took place on the sidelines of the 25th anniversary summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. On November 18, Putin and Xi Jinping held a meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen. A trilateral meeting also took place there, with the participation of US President Donald Trump.

Russia and China have approached the APEC summit in Shenzhen on track to set a record for trade turnover. In the first ten months of 2026, trade between China and Russia grew by 32.1% year-on-year to $242.49 bln. The current trade growth rates suggest that by the end of the year, the historical record of $244.81 bln set in 2024 will be surpassed by a significant margin.