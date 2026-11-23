VILNIUS, November 23. /TASS/. NATO air force fighter jets will conduct a series of training flights over Estonia from November 23-29, according to the national public broadcasting company ERR.

The maneuvers will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. local time (10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Moscow time/7:00-8:00 a.m. GMT). Some of the flights will be at low altitudes, but no lower than 152 meters above the ground. During the exercises, supersonic flights will be conducted at predetermined altitudes in coordination with the Baltic republic’s transportation department and civil aviation authority.

Airspace control in the Baltic states, which do not have their own air forces for this purpose, is carried out by their NATO allies. Since 2004, fighter jets from alliance member countries have been stationed on a rotational basis at the Zokniai Air Base in Lithuania. In 2014, the second part of the mission was deployed to the Amari Air Base in Estonia.