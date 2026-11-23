MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The prospect of contacts with Europeans, the attack on a Russian dry cargo ship in international waters of the Gulf of Finland, and the situation with assets were the main topics of Monday’s briefing by Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

TASS has compiled his key statements.

On contacts with Europeans

- Russia intends to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to understand the extent to which they are ready to contribute to the peace process rather than to the continuation of the war: "We have already said that we intend to initiate dialogue with the Europeans to understand the extent to which they are ready to contribute to peace efforts, and to what extent their position aligns with the objective of mapping a path toward a peace settlement. In other words, we want to see whether this 'coalition of the willing' is a coalition that desires peace, or one that desires the continuation of the war."

On humanitarian missions

- Russia has still not received an official response from Kiev on its initiative for a humanitarian operation in Konstantinovka: "We have not received any response from the Kiev regime."

- Moscow has not changed its position and still considers the initiative for a humanitarian mission in Konstantinovka to be relevant: "There has been no change in position. The initiative on humanitarian missions remains relevant."

- Russian servicemen are heroically helping civilians evacuate dangerous areas despite Kiev’s unwillingness to continue humanitarian operations: "Even in the absence of any willingness on the part of the Kiev regime to engage in such a joint humanitarian operation, our servicemen are continuing their heroic efforts to help citizens evacuate this dangerous zone."

- Russia remains ready for humanitarian operations, despite negative statements on this matter coming from Kiev: "You have witnessed several statements by [Vladimir] Zelensky and other representatives that seem to indicate the Kiev regime’s unwillingness to continue such practices. However, we remain ready."

On attack on Russian dry cargo ship

- The attack on a Russian dry cargo ship in international waters of the Gulf of Finland is escalating tensions in the region: "All coastal countries are undoubtedly concerned about this. It is very dangerous. It is escalating tensions in the region."

- The Kremlin notes a dangerous trend of the Kiev regime expanding its terrorist activities in the Baltic region: "Indeed, there is a very dangerous trend of expanding terrorist activity in the Baltic region. We see this."

- The Kremlin hopes that the Baltic states will use their influence over Kiev to put an end to terrorism in the Baltic region: "Of course, we hope that the Baltic states will use their influence to dissuade the Kiev regime from continuing these dangerous terrorist practices."

- The enemy continues its attempts to attack Russian targets, while Moscow continues its special military operation: "The enemy continues its attempts to launch strikes. We are continuing our special military operation."

- The Russian Armed Forces carry out large-scale strikes against Ukraine’s military infrastructure daily, and the repercussions for the Kiev regime are severe: "Our servicemen continue to carry out large-scale, comprehensive strikes against military infrastructure in Ukraine daily. This practice has consequences that are very, very painful for the Kiev regime."

- The Russian army will continue to deliver painful strikes against Ukraine’s military-industrial complex: "I would like to remind you of President [Vladimir] Putin's recent statement in Shenzhen that this practice and course of action by our military will continue."

On situation with assets

- Russia is aware that the Euroclear depository maintains the position that it is impossible for Europeans to withdraw any of the frozen Russian assets: "We also know that Euroclear itself maintains the position that it is impossible for Europeans to withdraw any of our [frozen] funds."

- The Kremlin noted the measured stance taken by Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever on the issue of the impossibility of seizing frozen Russian assets: "The Belgian Prime Minister, incidentally, has taken a very firm yet measured stance on this matter, consistently pointing out the inevitable legal consequences for those who make decisions to seize funds, for those who implement such decisions, and for those who use those funds."

- Russia considers the freezing of its assets to be illegal: "There are no new elements in our position here. Our position is consistent; we consider the freezing and withholding of our assets, as well as the use of the interest earned on them, to be illegal."

- Russia will use all measures provided for by law to defend its rights: "We will use all measures provided for by law to defend our rights."

- If Russian assets are seized, Russia will prosecute everyone involved in accordance with the law: "Of course, if this ever happens, we will prosecute everyone involved in accordance with the law."

On cooperation with China and Power of Baikal pipeline project

- Moscow and Beijing are constantly working to expand their energy sector cooperation; this issue is always on the agenda of Russia-China relations: "The issue of cooperation in the energy sector is always on the agenda of the Russia-China relations. For obvious reasons, this area of our cooperation currently falls more into the category of sensitive issues. We are constantly working together with our Chinese friends to expand this cooperation."

- The Power of Baikal gas pipeline project was not discussed in detail at the APEC summit in Shenzhen; all work on it is being conducted at the expert level: "As for the project you mentioned, it was not discussed in detail. Discussions on this matter are taking place at the working and expert levels."

On German media reports

- The Kremlin is unaware of German media reports alleging that Russia is preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear payload into orbit by the end of the year: "No, we haven’t seen those reports. But they contain so many ‘allegedly’ and ‘according to unknown sources’ that it’s hardly worth taking them seriously.".