BRUSSELS, November 23. /TASS/. Europe has received Russia’s proposal to send a delegation to Moscow but is not ready for bilateral consultations, as it prefers multilateral talks on Ukraine, European Commission Spokesperson Paula Pinho said at a briefing in Brussels.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on November 19 that Moscow had sent a proposal to European countries through diplomatic channels to clarify their positions on ensuring regional security. According to the head of state, Russia will then decide on the format for further dialogue.

"We are indeed aware of that invitation and we continue focused on meeting in multilateral format, ready to engage in that sense," Pinho said.

According to her, discussions on Europe’s security architecture could only begin after a ceasefire is declared in Ukraine and should involve NATO and European Union member states.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on November 23, commenting on media reports that European officials were ready to travel to Moscow for talks on Ukraine provided their full-fledged involvement in the peace process was guaranteed, that Moscow sought to figure out how willing Europeans were to contribute to peace efforts.