MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Men attempting to leave Ukraine to avoid mobilization are shot at the border, captured soldier Sergey Grigorenko from the Ukrainian army’s 159th separate mechanized brigade taken prisoner during Russia’s Bear Corner operation in the Kharkov Region said.

"This is quite an adventure in itself. They shoot at people at the border and it is extremely difficult to get out," the prisoner-of-war said in a video released by Russia’s Defense Ministry, responding to a question about what the situation is like for those trying to leave Ukraine.

The captured Ukrainian soldier added that those who managed to escape had to flee through mountains, which takes several weeks.

The POW said that he had not fled his positions as he hoped for rotation pursuant to a law adopted this year stipulating that troops can remain in their positions for up to two months and must be rotated no later than one month afterward.