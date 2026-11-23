NEW DELHI, November 23. /TASS/. The tanker Unity, previously detained in India, has been officially handed over to an Indian crew, and its Russian sailors are returning home, the Russian Consulate General in Kolkata told TASS.

"Today, November 23, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. local time (2:00 p.m. Moscow time), the tanker was officially transferred to the control of a captain and crew appointed by the Indian side," the diplomatic mission said.

"The outgoing crew - eight Russian citizens and one Egyptian citizen - is currently being brought ashore. Tomorrow, November 24, they will depart from Bhubaneswar Airport and are expected to arrive home by the end of the day on November 25," the Consulate General added.

India arrested the tanker Unity, manned by a Russian crew, on May 11. It is currently anchored near the Indian port of Paradip in the state of Odisha. The vessel, flying a Cameroon flag, was arrested over financial claims against the shipowner. Both the plaintiff and the defendant companies are registered in the UAE. Legal proceedings are underway at the High Court of Odisha. The vessel’s crew originally consisted of 20 Russians, two Egyptians, and one Kazakh national. Most of the crew members have been repatriated since early November.