MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Russian national for providing Ukraine’s military intelligence with the whereabouts and home address of a former employee of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Ministry of State Security to facilitate his assassination, the FSB Public Relations Center reported.

TASS has compiled the main details known so far.

Detention

FSB officers in the Republic of Crimea foiled the illegal activities of a Russian national born in 1990, who is suspected of high treason in the form of espionage.

According to the press center, the suspect had independently made confidential contact with an employee of the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry through a foreign messaging app to gather information intended to undermine Russia’s national security.

Acting on instructions from his handler, he passed the enemy information about the whereabouts on the peninsula of a former employee of the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Ministry of State Security, as well as his home address, for the purpose of his subsequent assassination, the FSB said.

FSB officers detained the suspect during operational and investigative measures.

An FSB operative specified that the agent had carried out several assignments during his cooperation with Ukrainian intelligence services.

Initially, the detainee purchased a mobile phone and installed a messaging app on it to maintain covert communications. He then passed his handler information he already had about a former DPR security services employee residing in Crimea.

The man also traveled to Alushta and Sevastopol to establish the individual’s whereabouts in order to organize his assassination, the FSB operative said.

In addition, the detainee sent his handler information about the social and political situation in Crimea.

Confession

According to the detainee’s testimony, he first met an employee of the Ukrainian intelligence services named Artur in April 2023.

The man said he had told his handler about a person who was his client and explained that the individual was a former DPR security services employee.

The detainee said the handler became interested in this information and instructed him to travel to the area and find out where the man lived.

The man admitted that he had followed the instructions.

He also said he had sent his handler photographs of a car bearing letters and symbols associated with the special military operation.

Investigation

The FSB Directorate for Crimea and Sevastopol has initiated a criminal case under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code, which deals with high treason.

A court remanded the suspect in pretrial detention for two months, the FSB Directorate for the Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol reported.