MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The condition of journalist Sergey Zavorotny, who sustained injuries from an explosion in Moscow ten days ago, has significantly improved; his life is no longer at risk, confirmed Ukraine’s former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov in a statement to TASS.

"He is now able to stand and speak. Rehabilitation is next on his agenda, and there is no longer any threat to his life. He has been transferred out of the intensive care unit," Azarov reported.

On November 13, a car explosion occurred on Kirovogradskaya Street in Moscow. The injured driver was quickly hospitalized and later identified as Sergey Zavorotny, a journalist and former aide to Azarov. Authorities have initiated a criminal investigation into the attempted murder.