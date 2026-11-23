THE HAGUE, November 23. /TASS/. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) will partially suspend its operations starting December 1 due to a budget shortfall, the organization’s Director-General, Sabrina Dallafior-Matter, has said.

The organization finds itself in a difficult position during the current financial year due to the late payment of contributions [by member states]. Significant sums - approximately 20 million euros, or about 25% of its budget - have not been paid in 2026. All divisions of the Secretariat have been asked to pause operational activities as of December 1, in order to review plans for 2027, she stated inher opening remarks at the first plenary session of the 31st Conference of the States Parties (CSP) to the OPCW.

Dallafior-Matter, a representative of Switzerland, was appointed as the organization’s Director-General on November 27, 2025, and assumed her duties in July.

The Conference of the States Parties (CSP) is the principal organ of the OPCW, comprising all 193 states that are party to the Convention. This year’s session is taking place in The Hague from January 23 to 27.