ROME, November 23. /TASS/. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini has vowed to demand that Ukraine remove the names of all Italian nationals from its Mirotvorets (or Peacemaker) website and seek its closure.

"I know that my name has been removed from the lists published on this terrorist website, but that is not enough," the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper quoted him as saying. "Ukraine’s ambassador has asked to meet with me, and I intend to meet with him. <...> I will demand <...> that all remaining Italian names be removed from the website, which fuels violence, and that the website be shut down. We are very concerned by this situation," Salvini added.

A scandal erupted in Italy in recent days following media reports that Italian members of the European Parliament representing the opposition Five Star Movement had been added to the Mirotvorets database and that Salvini’s name had appeared in the website’s archive. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said at a meeting with Vladimir Zelensky on the sidelines of a Coalition of the Willing session in Berlin that the situation was unacceptable, while Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani demanded explanations from Kiev through the Ukrainian ambassador to Rome. Salvini’s name was subsequently removed from the website’s register.

The infamous Mirotvorets website was launched in 2014 to identify people whom its administrators consider a threat to Ukraine’s national security and publish their personal data. Over the years, it has collected the personal information of hundreds of thousands of people, including babies brought to Crimea by their parents. According to the Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, the website’s real purpose is to carry out campaigns targeting opposition politicians and journalists, which constitutes a blatant violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by Ukrainian authorities.