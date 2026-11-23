MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry has lodged a protest with Estonia’s Charge d’Affaires Marek Uhtegi over Tallinn’s decision to close the border with Russia.

"On November 23, Estonia’s Charge d’Affaires Marek Uhtegi was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A strong protest was lodged with him over the baseless accusation against Russia regarding the failed arson attempt at a defense industry facility near Tallinn and the Estonian government’s subsequent decision to close border crossings on the Russian-Estonian border effective December 1," the ministry said.

"It was pointed out to the Estonian diplomat that such hasty and groundless accusations expose the rampant Russophobic nature of the Estonian regime. Tallinn seems not to be taking the consequences of such a step seriously," the ministry added.