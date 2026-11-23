HAVANA, November 23. /TASS/. Pressure from US authorities on Cuba has reached an unprecedented degree, yet Havana will endure, Russia’s ambassador to Cuba, Viktor Coronelli, said in an interview with TASS.

"I am convinced that even in the current situation - where pressure from the Americans has reached an absolutely unprecedented degree - the Cuban people will hold firm," he emphasized.

Coronelli noted that Cuba has lived under a US trade, economic, and financial blockade for nearly 65 years.

"It is worth noting, however, that the blockade has been steadily tightened over all this time," he remarked. "It is also important to understand that when the Socialist bloc existed, the Cubans were able to bear the hardships of the blockade much more easily, thanks to significant international support - what was known as Socialist cooperation and integration."

The ambassador recalled the situation in Cuba during the 1990s, when the country went through a difficult period following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"The situation was comparable to what the Cuban people are experiencing today," he stressed. "Having effectively lost the large-scale international support they once received from members of the former Socialist bloc, the Cubans were forced to find their own way forward. They succeeded. Cuba did not break; it emerged from that challenging situation with its honor intact."

"Back then in Cuba, a phrase coined by one of Fidel Castro’s associates - Aqu· no se rinde nadie ('No one surrenders here') - became a common saying," the ambassador recounted. "Even today, we hear this same slogan from the Cuban leadership."

"It is worth noting that the royal palm - a symbol of resilience - is featured on Cuba’s national coat of arms," he added. "This palm does not break, even under the force of hurricane-strength winds; it may bend, but it rises back up and remains standing. The Cuban people are a unique nation. They will endure now, just as they did in the 1990s - simply because, here, no one surrenders."

The US trade, economic, and financial embargo against Cuba has been in place since the early 1960s. Since the beginning of this year, Washington’s unilateral restrictive measures against Havana have intensified, following the imposition of a fuel blockade. This blockade was further strengthened in May through executive orders from President Donald Trump, which threaten secondary sanctions against any countries that supply oil to Cuba. As a result, the situation in the Caribbean nation - particularly within the energy sector - has deteriorated sharply. Cities across the country, including the capital, are experiencing power outages lasting several hours at a time; Cuba has endured at least four major blackouts over the course of the summer, and the energy crisis has also led to a significant worsening of the water supply situation.