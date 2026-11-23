BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is increasingly seen as a liability for the bloc, as a series of missteps has really hurt her standing both internationally and in Brussels, the Berliner Zeitung newspaper reported.

"Political and diplomatic blunders have isolated the EU's foreign policy chief internationally and made her a target of ridicule and criticism in Brussels," the newspaper wrote. It noted that Kallas is expected to promote efforts to establish direct contacts with Moscow in Europe but could ultimately be sidelined from key negotiations.

Kallas's colleagues are apparently beginning to question whether appointing her was a wise move, the article said. It also reported that efforts are underway within the EU to curb her influence over the European External Action Service (EEAS). Germany, meanwhile, favors placing the agency more directly under the authority of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The newspaper said Kallas's uncompromising stance toward Russia and her repeated controversial remarks, including on China, have also raised concerns within the EU. It added that she appears to overlook the fact that, as the bloc's foreign policy chief, she represents all 27 member states, not just Estonia.