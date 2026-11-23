MOSCOW, November 23. /TASS/. Bitcoin accelerated its gains during trading following the announcement that Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has been reinstated as the company’s CEO, according to data from the Binance exchange.

As of 4:45 p.m. Moscow time (1:45 p.m. GMT) - prior to the announcement of his reappointment - Bitcoin was up 0.78% at $61,304. By 5:27 p.m. Moscow time (2:27 p.m. GMT), following the announcement, Bitcoin accelerated its rally to reach $64,603 (+6.21%).

As of 6:46 p.m. Moscow time (3:46 p.m. GMT), Bitcoin was trading at $62,645 (+2.99%). At the same time, Ethereum was up 2.69% at $1,766.

Earlier on Monday, Nvidia announced that Huang had been reinstated as the company's CEO and president. The decision was made unanimously by the board of directors. The company noted that it had received confirmation from the US administration that the move would not pose a threat to national security.

On November 12, Huang stepped down as Nvidia’s CEO and president and resigned from the board of directors amid a scandal over his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that she worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.

Last week, US President Donald Trump urged the company to give Huang a second chance.