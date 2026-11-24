NEW DELHI, November 24. /TASS/. A magnitude 5.3 earthquake struck Nepal’s Koshi Province on Tuesday morning, with strong tremors causing panic among residents of northern Bengal and the state of Sikkim in eastern India, the PTI news agency reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, with its epicenter in the Himalayas in eastern Nepal, according to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center. The shaking began around 7 a.m. Indian time (1:30 a.m. GMT), sending residents in several areas rushing from their homes.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Authorities are checking the affected areas for damage.