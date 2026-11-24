SIMFEROPOL, November 24. /TASS/. The end of the conflict in Ukraine would call the European Union’s future into question because its bureaucracy would struggle to justify its continued existence, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of Crimea’s State Council, told TASS.

"If the conflict in Ukraine ends, the very existence of the European Union will come into question. The EU is a bureaucracy. Look at how vigorously the European bureaucracy promotes Russophobia and how it presses every EU member state to do the same. Without the EU, the West might never have united to this extent around Russophobia. EU bureaucrats thrive on this conflict. It gives them more clout and ever larger sums of money to manage, and they get to give orders. They’ve found their reason for being in it," Konstantinov said.

He described Vladimir Zelensky as a tool for Brussels. "They need Zelensky. He’s a product of their own bureaucratic handiwork. War is his natural habitat and a way for him to line his pockets. So they fight to the last Ukrainian. They are in no hurry," he said.

The Washington Post earlier reported, citing sources, that US President Donald Trump had called participants in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing in Berlin and urged them to negotiate with Russia. US special envoy Jared Kushner said Trump had told coalition leaders they would be better off investing billions of dollars in their own economies than spending that money on support for Kiev.