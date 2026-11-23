BELGRADE, November 23. /TASS/. Russia’s civilian casualties from Ukraine’s strikes from February 2022 to September 30, 2026 exceeded 35,000, Russian Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said during discussions on violations of international humanitarian law amid armed conflicts held at the Russian House in Belgrade.

According to the Russian diplomat, the overall number of casualties stood at 36,947, with 9,213 of them being killed. There were 314 minors among those killed. Eighty-five children have been killed in 2026 alone, he added.

An exhibition titled "Ordinary Nazism" highlighting the crimes of Ukrainian nationalists opened after the event. The exhibition was organized by Moscow’s Victory Museum.