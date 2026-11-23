BERLIN, November 23. /TASS/. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Europe is ready to hold talks with Russia on resolving the conflict in Ukraine and expressed hope that a new round would take place soon.

"Of course, Europe is ready to hold talks with Russia," he said at a joint news conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Berlin. "Peace talks at the level of advisers should resume soon in the Ukraine, Russia, Europe and US format. This could take place, for example, in Abu Dhabi again," Merz said. "We hope that the Russian side is also ready to take part in these talks, which have been coordinated with the United States," he added.

On November 10-11, negotiations between Russia, the United States and Ukraine took place in Abu Dhabi. They were devoted to a new system of continental security in the post-conflict period. The Europeans also arrived in Abu Dhabi, but they did not participate in the negotiations, and the Russian delegation had no contact with them. They "worked on the sidelines with the Ukrainians and Americans," said Yury Ushakov, an aide to the Russian leader.

Earlier, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia is initiating contacts with European representatives in order to gauge their readiness to contribute to peace efforts.